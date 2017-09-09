Manchester United are reportedly planning to extend the contracts of six players over the course of the season.

The Premier League leaders are said to be keen to avoid a repeat of the situation at Arsenal, where Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are into the final 12 months of their current deals and look set to leave on free transfers at the end of the season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United manager Jose Mourinho has sanctioned triggering contract extensions for Juan Mata, Luke Shaw, Daley Blind, Sam Johnstone, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young in the coming months.

All six players are into the final year of their existing deals but crucially, all of them have a one-year option which United intend to exercise.

Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and the recently-resigned Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all in the last 12 months without an additional option but Mourinho is said to be open to the idea of them remaining at Old Trafford.