New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Axel Tuanzebe signs Manchester United contract extension until 2020

Axel Tuanzebe of Man United during the FA Youth Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on February 09, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester United confirm that 19-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe has signed a new contract with the Red Devils until 2020.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 18:22 UK

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has signed a new contract with the Red Devils, four days after making his first-team debut.

The 19-year-old centre-half, a second-half substitute during Sunday's 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, is now tied to the Old Trafford outfit until 2020 with the option of a further year's extension.

Boss Jose Mourinho welcomed the teenager's new deal, telling the official United site: "Axel is a young player with great potential. We brought him up to the first team to give him more experience and he has adapted really well."

Tuanzebe, meanwhile, said: "I have always been a Manchester United supporter so I am naturally delighted to have signed a new contract. To make my debut at Old Trafford in the FA Cup was a very proud moment, both for me and for my family.

"I am learning every day in training and it is also a great experience for me to now train with the first team. I would like to thank all of the coaches that I have worked with and I would especially like to thank the manager for giving me my debut for this great club."

Tuanzebe has been at United since the age of eight.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic's agent hints at Napoli move
>
View our homepages for Axel Tuanzebe, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has dig at Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp
 Antoine Griezmann scores Atletico Madrid's equaliser in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich on May 3, 2016
Manchester United 'deny reports deal has been agreed to sign Antoine Griezmann'
Tuanzebe pens new Man United deal until 2020Herrera: 'Man Utd best club in England'Silva pleased with "important" pointPhil Jones rues missed opportunityVirgil van Dijk to miss EFL Cup final
Klopp: 'Maybe I was lucky to escape punishment'Man Utd's Wilson has loan at Derby cancelledIbrahimovic's agent hints at Napoli moveSilva: 'We deserved Man Utd point'Zlatan "very disappointed" with Hull draw
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand