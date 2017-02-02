Manchester United confirm that 19-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe has signed a new contract with the Red Devils until 2020.

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has signed a new contract with the Red Devils, four days after making his first-team debut.

The 19-year-old centre-half, a second-half substitute during Sunday's 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, is now tied to the Old Trafford outfit until 2020 with the option of a further year's extension.

Boss Jose Mourinho welcomed the teenager's new deal, telling the official United site: "Axel is a young player with great potential. We brought him up to the first team to give him more experience and he has adapted really well."

Tuanzebe, meanwhile, said: "I have always been a Manchester United supporter so I am naturally delighted to have signed a new contract. To make my debut at Old Trafford in the FA Cup was a very proud moment, both for me and for my family.

"I am learning every day in training and it is also a great experience for me to now train with the first team. I would like to thank all of the coaches that I have worked with and I would especially like to thank the manager for giving me my debut for this great club."

Tuanzebe has been at United since the age of eight.