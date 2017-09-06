A report claims that Luke Shaw could still be sold by Manchester United in January, as Jose Mourinho weighs up whether to stick or twist in the full-back department.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly still considering whether to hand Luke Shaw a new contract at Old Trafford or cash in during the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old has failed to truly win over his manager since returning from an injury layoff, featuring just 11 times in all under the Portuguese in the Premier League.

Mourinho has publicly criticised the full-back in the past and, despite suggestions that fresh terms were close to being agreed, Mourinho is understood to be delaying a decision until later this year.

Shaw, who joined United from Southampton in a £27m deal in 2014, has just 10 months left to run on his existing deal and will therefore be able to leave on a free next summer should he wish.

The Mirror suggests that Mourinho will give the England international one more chance to impress when recovering from his latest injury problem, though there is a chance that he will be sold in January if an interested party comes forward.

Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon and Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur have both been touted as possible targets for the Red Devils.