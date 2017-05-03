Roy Keane claims that Manchester United and Liverpool should focus more on winning trophies than finishing fourth, insisting that their behaviour is 'cringeworthy'.

Roy Keane has insisted that Liverpool and former club Manchester United should be 'ashamed' of being pleased with a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

English football's two most successful sides are well out of the title race and now left battling for two of the remaining Champions League qualification berths.

Both teams appear content to nail down fourth, while the Red Devils are also still battling for silverware in the Europa League, but Keane has accused the clubs of lacking the mentality required to dominate.

"When I see clubs like Liverpool and Man United celebrating getting into the top four, I cringe at it, I really do," he said at a Show Racism the Red Card event.

"Any of these big clubs – do you think that Real Madrid and Barcelona would be celebrating getting fourth? Come on, get a grip. It is about getting your hands on a trophy.

"People talk about getting into the top four because of the financial rewards and it was great for teams like Leicester to qualify but for the big teams, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, celebrating fourth? I say shame on you."

United are currently one point adrift of Manchester City in fourth, while Liverpool are a further three points ahead after playing a game more than both sides.