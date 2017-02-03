Everton boss Ronald Koeman is confident that his side can still finish in the top five of the Premier League, with Manchester United now just five points ahead.

Ronald Koeman has challenged his Everton players to maintain their positive run of form in order to chase down Manchester United in fifth place.

The Toffees are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games, accruing 12 points from the last 16 on offer since the tail end of December.

Everton's impressive run, coupled with three draws on the bounce for United, has left them just five points adrift of the Red Devils and still in with an outside shout of finishing in a European spot.

"The first goal for us is Manchester United," he told reporters. "They did not win at home against Hull on Wednesday, which means also for them it is difficult to win every game.

"It is possible, but it starts always by ourselves. We play Bournemouth and maybe they have been struggling a little bit in the last few weeks, but in the away game they showed they were a really good team."

Following Saturday's meeting with Bournemouth, Everton face Middlesbrough and Sunderland before the end of the month.