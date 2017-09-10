General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United failed to evolve after Sir Alex Ferguson exit'

Jose Mourinho winks during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho believes that Manchester United stood still and failed to evolve under both Louis van Gaal and David Moyes.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 11:24 UK

Jose Mourinho has claimed that Manchester United failed to evolve under both Louis van Gaal and David Moyes.

The Red Devils have struggled to replicate the success that saw them become Premier League giants under Sir Alex Ferguson, who guided the club to the last of their 20 top-flight titles in 2013.

Ferguson's successor Moyes was sacked after 10 months in charge while Van Gaal clinched the FA Cup in 2016 but was also dismissed by the club board not long after that success.

On Saturday, the Dutchman hit out at United over his sacking, accusing the club of putting his "head in a noose" before he was "publicly placed on the gallows."

Mourinho told The Sunday Times: "There was an evolution in the other clubs; there was no evolution in this club. In all the areas that make a team successful, I think we stopped in time.

"That was quite an empty period in the club with no evolution in areas that are important. It was the weight of the past on the shoulders of the players, managers, even boards, even probably owners, because when you are used to 'win and win and win', and suddenly you stop, it's like a heavy burden.

"Today, we have better working conditions, a better medical department, a better analysis department, a better scouting department, a better media department, and in many cases we did it without changing the people, which is quite important."

Mourinho won the EFL Cup and the Europa League in his first season at Old Trafford.

Manager Louis van Gaal of Manchester United speaks to Adnan Januzaj of Manchester United atr half time during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on February 28, 2015
Read Next:
Januzaj takes fresh swipe at Van Gaal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, David Moyes, Alex Ferguson, Louis van Gaal, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Marcus Rashford and Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Antonio Valencia in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Result: Manchester United surrender 100% start at Stoke City
 Jose Mourinho winks during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United failed to evolve after Sir Alex Ferguson exit'
Giggs backs Sanches for success at SwansNeville likens De Bruyne to BeckhamMatic "satisfied" with Stoke drawHughes: 'Mourinho rejected handshake'Choupo-Moting "very happy" with Stoke draw
Fletcher delighted with Stoke displayVan Gaal hits out at Man United sackingUnited to extend deals for six players?Isco to sign new Real Madrid dealMourinho talks up importance of squad
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 