Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata will train alongside the team he has been linked to for much of the summer when his side share facilities with Manchester United during their pre-season tour of the United States.

Morata is keen to leave the Bernabeu in search of more regular first-team football ahead of next year's World Cup and had been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

However, the Red Devils' £75m capture of Romelu Lukaku saw their interest in the Spain international come to an end, and he was subsequently included in the Madrid squad to travel to Los Angeles this week.

Morata will get a look at what could have been in LA, though, with both Madrid and United booked to train at the UCLA facilities.

The two teams will meet in the International Champions Cup on July 23 before facing off in the European Super Cup next month.

Morata is still thought to be open to the idea of leaving the Spanish capital before then, though, with United's Premier League rivals Chelsea a possible destination.