Cristiano Ronaldo is left out of Real Madrid's squad for the pre-season tour of the United States amid speculation that he wants to leave the club this summer.

Ronaldo's future has been one of the major talking points of the summer so far, with the four-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly desperate to leave the club following accusations of tax fraud by the Spanish authorities.

The latest reports claim that the 32-year-old's stance has softened and that he is now open to the idea of staying at the Bernabeu, but he will not travel with the rest of the squad for their tour of America.

Ronaldo is currently on holiday in Ibiza with his family - including his newborn twins - having helped Portugal to the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup this summer.

Sergio Ramos is another notable absentee from the squad, but Alvaro Morata does travel despite being strongly linked with a move away from the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid will take on Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona in the International Champions Cup, in addition to facing an MLS All-Stars side.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Casilla, Rubén Yáñez and Luca.

Defenders: Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Danilo, Quezada, Tejero, Achraf and Manu Hernando.

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Kovacic, Óscar and Franchu.

Forwards: Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vázquez, Morata and Dani Gómez.