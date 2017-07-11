General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Real Madrid's pre-season squad

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
© SilverHub
Cristiano Ronaldo is left out of Real Madrid's squad for the pre-season tour of the United States amid speculation that he wants to leave the club this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 14:08 UK

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Real Madrid's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Ronaldo's future has been one of the major talking points of the summer so far, with the four-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly desperate to leave the club following accusations of tax fraud by the Spanish authorities.

The latest reports claim that the 32-year-old's stance has softened and that he is now open to the idea of staying at the Bernabeu, but he will not travel with the rest of the squad for their tour of America.

Ronaldo is currently on holiday in Ibiza with his family - including his newborn twins - having helped Portugal to the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup this summer.

Sergio Ramos is another notable absentee from the squad, but Alvaro Morata does travel despite being strongly linked with a move away from the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid will take on Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona in the International Champions Cup, in addition to facing an MLS All-Stars side.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Casilla, Rubén Yáñez and Luca.
Defenders: Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Danilo, Quezada, Tejero, Achraf and Manu Hernando.
Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Kovacic, Óscar and Franchu.
Forwards: Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vázquez, Morata and Dani Gómez.

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
Read Next:
Rodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Morata, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Chelsea preparing offer for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata?
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo 'performs U-turn over Real Madrid exit'
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
James Rodriguez 'offered to Liverpool for £66m'
Ronaldo left out of Real Madrid squadJames Rodriguez joins Bayern on loanBetis: 'Ceballos heading for Real Madrid'Rodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'Modric: 'Squad key to Real's success'
Ramos: 'Real Madrid must continue to win'Ramos coy on Cristiano Ronaldo futureReport: Kovacic to leave Real MadridLuca Zidane to be promoted at Real Madrid?AC Milan 'plotting £71m Aubameyang swoop'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 