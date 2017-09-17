General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Yaya Toure "bewildered" by Manchester City axe?

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is said to have been left "bewildered" at being dropped by manager Pep Guardiola.
Sunday, September 17, 2017

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is said to have been left "bewildered" by Pep Guardiola's decision to leave him out of his plans so far this season.

The 34-year-old, who has been with City for seven years, has yet to feature for the side this season and was left out of Guardiola's last three matchday squads.

The Spaniard recently insisted that Toure would be part of his plans this season, mysteriously stating that the Ivorian "knows the reason why" he has not been selected.

"Yaya is fit and ready to play. Pep picks the team and it is his right to leave Yaya out of the team," a source close to Toure told the Sunday Mirror.

"Yaya's relationship with Pep is good, but he has not been told anything in detail about what he needs to do to get back into the squad."

Toure faced a similar situation last season and failed to play until mid-November following a public dispute between his agent and Guardiola.

Your Comments
