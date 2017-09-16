Sep 16, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-6
Man CityManchester City

Holebas (29'), Doucoure (40')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Aguero (27', 31', 81'), Jesus (38'), Otamendi (63'), Sterling (89' pen.)

Marco Silva unhappy with refereeing display in Manchester City rout

Marco Silva takes on the linesman during the Premier League game between Watford and Manchester City on September 16, 2017
© Offside
Watford manager Marco Silva claims that some key decisions went against his side en route to their 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 19:13 UK

Watford manager Marco Silva has criticised the performance of the officials during his side's 6-0 home defeat at the hands of Manchester City this afternoon.

The Hornets were put to the sword by Pep Guardiola's free-scoring City side, with Sergio Aguero helping himself to a hat-trick and Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling also getting on the scoresheet.

However, despite the one-sided nature of the final result, Silva believes that some big moments in the match went against his side - most notably for two of Man City's goals.

"I think the first goal was offside, the second goal we made a big mistake and maybe the third goal is offside too; this is the truth," he told reporters.

"We had one clear penalty. I'm sure it wouldn't change the result, but would give more confidence in this moment. In the similar moments, they decide one moment for one side and not the same for the other side."

Watford have now conceded 11 goals without reply in their last two home games against City.

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Aguero already a City legend'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi, Raheem Sterling, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Adlene Guedioura attempts to bully Kevin De Bruyne during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Watford 0-6 Manchester City - as it happened
 Gabriel Jesus celebrates the third with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling during the Premier League game between Watford and Manchester City on September 16, 2017
Result: Manchester City thrash Watford to go top of Premier League table
 Alexis Sanchez in action during an Arsenal training session on September 13, 2017
Report: Alexis Sanchez to snub Real Madrid for Manchester City
Silva unhappy with refereeing displayGuardiola: 'Aguero already a City legend'Pep Guardiola pleased with City goalfestTeam News: Sterling back for Man CityGuardiola wants strong Man City mentality
Guardiola: 'Mbappe cannot equal Messi'Guardiola: 'Man City need Yaya Toure'Guardiola: 'Kompany back in training'Guardiola unsure about Diaz futurePreview: Watford vs. Manchester City
> Manchester City Homepage
More Watford News
Adlene Guedioura attempts to bully Kevin De Bruyne during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Watford 0-6 Manchester City - as it happened
 Gabriel Jesus celebrates the third with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling during the Premier League game between Watford and Manchester City on September 16, 2017
Result: Manchester City thrash Watford to go top of Premier League table
 Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero is already a Manchester City legend'
Silva unhappy with refereeing displayTeam News: Sterling back for Man CityEx-footballer Carlisle 'missing in Manchester'Preview: Watford vs. Manchester CitySilva: 'Survival is aim for Watford'
Premier League Bingo: Matchday FiveJanmaat: 'Watford can have a great season'Silva hails "deserved" Watford winPellegrino: 'We must learn from defeat'Result: Watford claim victory over Southampton
> Watford Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 