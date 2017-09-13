Sep 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Anfield
Jordan Henderson: 'Liverpool must cut out defensive mistakes'

Jordan Henderson is adamant that Liverpool must learn lessons from their 2-2 draw with Sevilla if they are to progress in the Champions League.
Jordan Henderson has admitted that Liverpool must learn lessons from their 2-2 draw with Sevilla if they are to progress in the Champions League.

The Reds spurned numerous chances before a lapse in concentration at the back led to Joaquin Correa firing home an equaliser at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Dejan Lovren was also at fault for Sevilla's opening goal of the game and Henderson has stressed that Liverpool need to cut out the defensive mistakes which have dogged the club's start to the season.

"We're disappointed with the result in the end. We think we've done enough to win the game," the Reds captain told Sky Sports News.

"The performance level was good, we've reacted well from the weekend (the 5-0 defeat at Manchester City) and then, of course, we've gone a goal down.

"There are a lot of good things but we're disappointed, especially with the second goal we've conceded.

"To concede from that situation (a quick throw-in) is very disappointing and we need to learn because in the Champions League you'll get punished."

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon against Burnley at Anfield.

