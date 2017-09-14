Daley Blind says the Premier League title is "always the aim" for Manchester United but is aware that remaining top of the table will require a huge effort.

The Red Devils are currently top of the table with three wins and a draw, having scored 12 goals and conceded just twice.

United last won the title in 2012-13, Sir Alex Ferguson's last season at the helm, and Blind concedes that silverware is crucial to the club.

Blind told Sky Sports News: "We are competing at the top of the Premier League now and that is where we want to be.

"We have to be aware that we have to give it every time in every game to stay there - that is up to us.

"Winning the title is always the aim at Manchester United, you want to win trophies. Last year we win trophies, the year before we won trophies.

"In England, the Premier League is the thing I am missing, so maybe (we can win), that's what we fight for."

Up next for the Red Devils is Sunday's Old Trafford clash with Everton, who are led by United legend Wayne Rooney.