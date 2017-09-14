Sep 14, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia
AtalantaAtalanta BC
3-0
Everton
Masiello (27'), Gomez (41'), Cristante (44')
Masiello (33')
FT(HT: 3-0)

Sigurdsson (63')

Ronald Koeman: 'A lot went wrong for Everton'

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Ronald Koeman claims that that "a lot went wrong" for Everton in their Europa League 3-0 defeat away at Atalanta BC on Thursday night.
Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 20:32 UK

Ronald Koeman has admitted that "a lot went wrong" for Everton in their Europa League Geoup E defeat at Atalanta BC on Thursday night.

The Toffees mustered just two shots on target at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia as Andrea Masiello, Alejandro Gomez and Bryan Cristante gave the hosts a 3-0 win.

Koeman told BT Sport: "A lot went wrong. Except maybe after the first 10 minutes, where he had a little better of the ball and it was more comfortable.

"Ball position was poor but most painful was in the first half - they showed more aggression, they showed more passion. That's really painful because it starts with that and then you need quality on the ball.

"I ask myself questions on what I was doing wrong against Tottenham, because it's not how I like to see my team. We can play bad football, we can miss chances, but the commitment and passion they showed in first half was much bigger than we showed."

Everton's next Europa League encounter is in a fortnight's time, against Apollon Limassol at Goodison Park.

Ronald Koeman chats to Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
