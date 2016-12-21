Ilkay Gundogan claims that both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are "world-class coaches", but says Guardiola edges it when it comes to his meticulous planing.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that 'there is no coach like Pep Guardiola' when it comes to meticulously planning for each and every game.

The Germany international, currently out with a long-term knee injury sustained earlier this month, has worked under the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and now Guardiola during his career to date.

Gundogan is in no doubt which of the three managers comes out on top when judged on tactical methods alone, but he also believes that Klopp - now in charge at Premier League rivals Liverpool - is also at the top of his game and among the world's elite coaches.

"Both are world-class coaches with their own qualities. Both are passionate, even if it's in different ways," he told German publication Sport Bild.

"Pep thinks about every different situation and has solutions for them. There is no coach like him. Pep has great charisma. Everybody who knows him sees that his football was always dominant and he had success every time.

"Kloppo has an enormous spectrum of things he is able to do. He can fascinate people, make them laugh, so you become a fan of him very quickly."

Gundogan underwent surgery last week on his damaged knee, which is likely to keep him out until the start of next season at the earliest.