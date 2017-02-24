Leicester City team header

Gary Lineker "shed a tear" over Claudio Ranieri axe

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker admits that he "shed a tear" over the decision to sack manager Claudio Ranieri.
Friday, February 24, 2017

Former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker has said that he "shed a tear" after the club's decision to sack title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri on Thursday night.

The Italian was shown the door with the club one point above the Premier League relegation zone following a season that has seen them pick up just five wins from 25 games.

"I shed a tear last night - I shed a tear for Claudio, I shed a tear football and I shed a tear for my club," Lineker, who scored 95 goals for the Foxes, told BBC Radio 4. "It is inexplicable to me, it's inexplicable to a lot football fans who love the game and I suppose you can explain it in terms of a panic decision and for me a wrong decision and it is very sad.

"It's a sign of modern football, what happened last season was truly extraordinary. The lack of gratitude form the owners of the club and who knows who else involved in such a decision beggars belief.

"That season will remain with us forever, it was truly special and a lot of that was down to the management. The same guy can not be considered incapable of doing the job a few months months later after achieving, what for me, was the biggest miracle in sport."

Vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said that the decision to axe Ranieri was made "to put the club's long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment".

Claudio Ranieri and Kasper Schmeichel with the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
