Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Alan Smith "flabbergasted" by Claudio Ranieri sacking

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri yells instructions during his side's 1-0 win over Porto in Group G of the Champions League on September 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Leicester City striker Alan Smith says that he is "flabbergasted" by the club's decision to sack manager Claudio Ranieri nine months after winning the title.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 22:36 UK

Former Leicester City striker Alan Smith has said that he is "flabbergasted" at the club's decision to sack manager Claudio Ranieri just nine months after he won the Premier League title.

The Foxes became the most unlikely top-flight champions in English football history last season as Ranieri's side overcame 5,000-1 odds in sensational fashion to finish 10 points clear at the top of the table.

However, with the club now sitting only one point above the relegation zone Leicester have parted company with the man responsible for their greatest ever achievement, and Smith is stunned that he wasn't given more time to turn things around.

"I'm flabbergasted. We've seen some surprising decisions over the last 10 years but this one tops the lot, given his amazing achievements last season," he told Sky Sports News.

"You just thought that, unless they went down, they would stay with the manager who engineered the finest moment in the club's history, and the biggest and most romantic story we've ever seen in football. I'm just amazed they didn't hold their nerve and stay with their man.

"As always the players have to take a long hard look at themselves. These are the same players that were picked and performed last season – and they just haven haven't done that. It's a sorry situation."

Leicester are without a win or even a goal in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

Were Leicester right to sack Claudio Ranieri?

Yes
No
Yes
27.3%
No
72.7%
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Read Next:
Lineker slams "unforgivable" Ranieri sacking
>
View our homepages for Alan Smith, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri 'sacked by Leicester City'
 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Leicester City confirm Claudio Ranieri departure
 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri yells instructions during his side's 1-0 win over Porto in Group G of the Champions League on September 27, 2016
Alan Smith "flabbergasted" by Claudio Ranieri sacking
Mancini early favourite to succeed RanieriCottee: 'Ranieri deserved more time'Lineker slams "unforgivable" Ranieri sackingRanieri: 'We showed heart at Sevilla'Jamie Vardy: 'We gave 110% at Sevilla'
Result: Vardy nets away goal as Sevilla edge first legVardy: 'Leicester must forget title win'Live Commentary: Sevilla 2-1 Leicester City - as it happenedRanieri: 'I could have left Leicester'Ranieri: 'Sevilla could change Foxes season'
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 