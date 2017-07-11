Leeds United announce the signing of 23-year-old forward Caleb Ekuban on a four-year deal from Serie A side Chievo.

Leeds United have completed the signing of Caleb Ekuban on a four-year deal from Serie A side Chievo.

The 23-year-old forward came through the ranks at Chievo but spent last season on loan at Albanian outfit FK Partizani, where he scored 17 goals in 34 appearances as the club finished second in the league.

The Italian, who joins for an undisclosed fee, has now put pen to paper on a contract which will keep him at Elland Road until 2021, and he could make his first appearance for the club in Wednesday's friendly against North Ferriby United.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Caleb Ekuban from Serie A outfit Chievo Verona https://t.co/qNynzg8OlM pic.twitter.com/iuhoG2Vznh — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 11, 2017

Leeds also confirmed that Ekuban will travel with the squad on their pre-season tour of Austria later this week.