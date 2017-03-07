Team News: Helder Costa on bench for Wolves

Paul Lambert makes five changes, including dropping Helder Costa to the bench, for Wolverhampton Wanderers' trip to Ipswich Town.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has made five changes to his side for tonight's trip to Ipswich Town as he looks to arrest an alarming run of six straight defeats in all competitions.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is picked to lead the line for the Midlands side, with help from Ben Marshall, Dave Edwards and the returning Andreas Weimann as Helder Costa and Nouha Dicko are relegated to the bench.

Jack Price comes back into the lineup to partner Romain Saiss at defensive midfield, with Conor Coady making way, while there are two changes in the back four as skipper Danny Batth and Matt Doherty come in for Dominic Iorfa and the suspended Mike Williamson.

A notable inclusion on the bench is summer signing Ivan Cavaleiro, who has been out since late January with a knee injury.

For the hosts, Mick McCarthy makes three changes to the side that managed a 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday as he prepares to face his former side.

Josh Emmanuel comes in at right-back and Tommy Smith earns a recall on the left of the back four as Jonas Knudsen moves into a more advanced role and Jordan Spence drops to the bench.

Emyr Huws is absent from the matchday squad after picking up a hamstring injury, while Toumani Diagouraga is preferred to Myles Kenlock in midfield.

Tom Lawrence and David McGoldrick continue their partnership up front for the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich Town: Bialkowski; Emmanuel, Chambers, Berra, Smith; Knudsen, Skuse, Diagouraga, Ward; Lawrence, McGoldrick

Subs: Gerken, Spence, Kenlock, Bru, Sears, Moore, Pitman

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ikeme; Doherty, Batth, Hause, Saville; Price, Saiss; Marshall, Edwards, Weimann; Bodvarsson

Subs: Lonergan, Stearman, Iorfa, Coady, Costa, Cavaleiro, Dicko