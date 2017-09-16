Sep 16, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
1-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Depoitre (46')
LIVE
Vardy (50' pen.)

Team News: Three changes for Huddersfield Town against Leicester City

David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
© Offside
David Wagner makes three changes to his Huddersfield Town side as they welcome Leicester City this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 15:25 UK

David Wagner has made three changes to his Huddersfield Town side as they welcome Leicester City this afternoon.

Laurent Depoitre starts as a lone striker, taking the place of Steve Mounie, while an attacking three includes incoming Abdelhamid Sabiri alongside Tom Ince and Elias Kachunga as Rajiv van La Parra drops to the bench.

The third change from the Terriers' defeat to West Ham United on Monday comes further back as Danny Williams partners Aaron Mooy in place of Philip Billing, who is on the bench.

Collin Quaner, who missed out against the Hammers with a knee injury, is also among the replacements alongside Jonathan Hogg, back following an ankle problem.

Craig Shakespeare makes two changes from the 2-1 defeat against Chelsea for his visiting Foxes. Kelechi Iheanacho makes his full debut up front as Islam Slimani drops to the bench, while Ben Chilwell replaces Matty James further back.

Vicente Iborra awaits his debut from the bench after recovering from a groin problem, while defender Christian Fuchs has been cleared to start despite taking a pole to the face in training this week.

Huddersfield Town: Lossl; Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Lowe; Mooy, Williams; Kachunga, Sabiri, Ince; Depoitre
Subs: Coleman, Malone, Hogg, Billing, Van La Parra, Hefele, Quaner

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Albrighton, Ndidi, King, Mahrez; Vardy, Iheanacho
Subs: Hamer, Dragovic, Amartey, Gray, Iborra, Slimani, Okazaki

Christian Fuchs of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendly match between Burton Albion and Leicester City at Pirelli Stadium on July 28, 2015
Read Next:
Fuchs injured in "freak" pole accident
>
