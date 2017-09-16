David Wagner makes three changes to his Huddersfield Town side as they welcome Leicester City this afternoon.

Laurent Depoitre starts as a lone striker, taking the place of Steve Mounie, while an attacking three includes incoming Abdelhamid Sabiri alongside Tom Ince and Elias Kachunga as Rajiv van La Parra drops to the bench.

The third change from the Terriers' defeat to West Ham United on Monday comes further back as Danny Williams partners Aaron Mooy in place of Philip Billing, who is on the bench.

Collin Quaner, who missed out against the Hammers with a knee injury, is also among the replacements alongside Jonathan Hogg, back following an ankle problem.

Craig Shakespeare makes two changes from the 2-1 defeat against Chelsea for his visiting Foxes. Kelechi Iheanacho makes his full debut up front as Islam Slimani drops to the bench, while Ben Chilwell replaces Matty James further back.

Vicente Iborra awaits his debut from the bench after recovering from a groin problem, while defender Christian Fuchs has been cleared to start despite taking a pole to the face in training this week.

Huddersfield Town: Lossl; Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Lowe; Mooy, Williams; Kachunga, Sabiri, Ince; Depoitre

Subs: Coleman, Malone, Hogg, Billing, Van La Parra, Hefele, Quaner

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Albrighton, Ndidi, King, Mahrez; Vardy, Iheanacho

Subs: Hamer, Dragovic, Amartey, Gray, Iborra, Slimani, Okazaki