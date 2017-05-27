Hartlepool United appoint new manager

Hartlepool United appoint The New Saints' boss Craig Harrison as their new manager following their relegation from the Football League.
Hartlepool United have poached Craig Harrison from The New Saints to become their new manager in the National League.

The side's 96-year stay in the Football League came to an end on a dramatic final day of League Two action earlier this month, with Dave Jones quitting as manager and Gary Coxhall stepping down as chairman before the final game of the season.

Harrison, 39, earned plaudits for his work with the Welsh Premier League side, guiding them to six consecutive league titles, four Welsh Cups and two Welsh League Cups.

"I'm looking forward to working with Craig as we embark on a rebuild of the club," said Hartlepool chief executive Pam Duxbury. "He knows what it takes to succeed and is determined to bring his winning formula to our club and get us back to where we belong in the Football League.

"I think fans and players alike will take to him when they see the passion, dedication and ideas that he has to take our club forward and realise its potential."

Harrison had spells at Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace before being forced to call time on his playing career in 2003 at the age of 25 after suffering a broken leg.

