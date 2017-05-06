Hartlepool United relegated from Football League

A general view outside the ground before the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool United and Accrington Stanley at Victoria Park on September 14, 2013
© Getty Images
Hartlepool United are relegated from the Football League after 96 years.
Editor
Filed:
Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 19:36 UK

Hartlepool United have been relegated from the Football League after 96 years.

The club entered the final day of the League Two season knowing that they needed both a win and for relegation rivals Newport County not to beat Notts County in order to stay up.

As the final whistle approached in both games, Hartlepool held a 2-1 lead courtesy of a brace from 18-year-old Devante Rodney - his first goals for the club - and Newport were being held 1-1 by County.

With a little over a minute of normal time remaining, however, Mark O'Brien struck for Newport to guarantee their survival and break Hartlepool fans' hearts.

Since their admission to the Football League in 1921, Hartlepool have spent their entire history in the third and fourth tiers of English football.

Elsewhere, a 6-1 rout of Cheltenham Town saw Portsmouth crowned champions, while a seven-horse race for sixth and seventh place saw Carlisle United and Blackpool join Luton Town and Exeter City in the playoffs.

