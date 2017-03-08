UEFA announces that only Germany and Turkey have lodged a bid to host the 2024 European Championship.

UEFA has announced that only two nations have lodged bids to host the European Championship in 2024.

Any association keen on staging the tournament had to register their interest by March 3, but it has been revealed that only Germany and Turkey notified UEFA before the deadline.

There had been some interest from the Scandinavian nations but after that failed to materialise, Germany and Turkey now have until April 2018 to produce a dossier to show how they would host the competition.

While Germany hosted the 2006 World Cup, Turkey have never staged a major tournament and they were unsuccessful in their efforts to hold the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Both teams took part at Euro 2016 last summer, with Germany reaching the quarter-finals and Turkey being eliminated during the group stages.