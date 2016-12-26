Dec 26, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Everton

Ronald Koeman: 'It is a difficult time for Everton'

Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman admits that his side are going through a "difficult time" having won just two of their last 12 Premier League games.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 14:56 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that his side are going through a "difficult time" in the Premier League.

The Toffees made a promising start to the season with 13 points from the first 15 available, but they have since won just two of 12 matches to sink down to ninth in the Premier League table.

Everton will look to improve that record when they travel to face Leicester City on Boxing Day, and Koeman believes that the champions are a perfect example of how tough the division can be having won just four matches in their title defence so far.

"We know it's a difficult time, but I knew that before. I wasn't expecting good results every day. We know what we need to do to improve and that is not done in two months," he told reporters.

"I think we can't find a better example [than Leicester] of how difficult it is in the Premier League. They evolve in the Champions League of course, but it's not the same Premier League season for them. That's normal."

Koeman will be without James McCarthy for the trip to the King Power Stadium, while goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg is also a doubt.

Everton midfielder James McCarthy in action during his side's pre-season clash with Espanyol at Goodison Park on August 6, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version