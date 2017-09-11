Crystal Palace confirm Frank de Boer departure

Frank de Boer looks dejected after the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
Crystal Palace confirm that they have parted company with head coach Frank de Boer after just five games.
Crystal Palace have confirmed that they have parted company with head coach Frank de Boer after just five games.

During the international break, reports emerged that De Boer was already on the brink of the sack at Selhurst Park, despite only replacing Sam Allardyce during the summer.

Sunday's fixture away at Burnley was regarded as pivotal to the future of the Dutchman but despite an improved performance which saw 23 chances created, Palace fell to a 1-0 defeat thanks to an early goal from Chris Wood.

However, after Palace became the first top-flight team to lose each of their four opening games without scoring a goal since 1924, reports soon emerged on Monday that De Boer had been sacked and Palace have moved to reveal that the former Inter Milan coach has left the London outfit after just 77 days.

An official statement read: "Crystal Palace Football Club have this morning parted company with Frank de Boer.

"We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the Club. A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future."

Former England boss Roy Hodgson is expected to be named as De Boer's replacement within the next 24 hours.

