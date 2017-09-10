Sep 10, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Attendance: 18,862
Burnley
1-0
Crystal Palace
Wood (3')
Brady (34')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Benteke (75')

Andros Townsend: 'Winning games is down to the players'

Andros Townsend dries his eyes during the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
© Offside
Andros Townsend insists that the Crystal Palace players must shoulder the responsibility for their Premier League loss at Burnley on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 16:36 UK

Andros Townsend has pinned the blame on himself and his Crystal Palace teammates rather than manager Frank de Boer following their 1-0 loss at Burnley.

The Eagles dominated proceedings in Sunday's Premier League encounter at Turf Moor but the damage was done three minutes into the game as Chris Wood scored from a defensive error.

De Boer has yet to pick up any points in the league this season and is awaiting Palace's first league goal, but Townsend says the players must shoulder the responsibility for Sunday's loss.

The England international told Sky Sports News: "Not taking chances has been a theme every game so far this season - but that has got to change and the start was a hammer blow.

"We created more clear-cut chances and should have got at least one, maybe two goals, but we didn't and this is a result's based business and we lost again.

"It is down to the players – the manager sets up the team and we created chances but we need to put them away."

The result sees Palace slip to 19th in the Premier League table.

Jason Puncheon celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Norwich City on April 9, 2016
Jason Puncheon: 'Palace are improving'
>
