Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer admits his disbelief after his side suffer a 1-0 defeat at Burnley.

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has admitted that he is in disbelief following his side's 1-0 defeat at Burnley this afternoon.

Chris Wood capitalised on a mistake from Lee Chung-yong to score the only goal of the game and secure the win for the Clarets in a contest that saw De Boer's side dominate play and have the best of the chances.

Palace have now lost their first four Premier League games on the bounce to leave them 19th in the table and pile further pressure on the Dutchman, who has now been tipped for the sack.

"I cannot believe we lost," he told BBC Sport afterwards. "There is still frustration about the result, but not about our performance. The goal we conceded was very disappointing, we have given a lot of sloppy goals away already and that was even worse.

"We showed what we really can do – we did not give much away, controlled the game and you have to reward yourself by scoring goals. That is what football is about.

"I am not disappointed about the performance and it gives me a lot of hope for the future – I said straight after after to the boys that if you do like this you will get your goals and your rewards.

"The only thing I can control is to work very hard with the boys and that is what I am going to do and hopefully for a long time. I saw the team fighting for each other and playing with more confidence and that is what I want. The only thing we didn't do was score."

Next up for Palace is a trip to Southampton in Saturday's early kickoff.