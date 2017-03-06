Crowd generic

Mark Robins named as new Coventry City boss

Huddersfield manager Mark Robins watches his team during the match against Nottingham Forest on August 3, 2013
Coventry City appoint Mark Robins as the successor to Russell Slade, four years after he initially left the club.
Coventry City have moved quick to replace Russell Slade by bringing in Mark Robins as their new manager with immediate effect.

The Sky Blues parted company with Slade on Sunday evening following a run of one win in 13 league matches since taking charge in December, leaving them bottom of the League One table.

Robins soon emerged as the frontrunner to replace the 56-year-old, and he has now been confirmed as the new manager at the Ricoh Arena for his second stint in charge of the club.

"I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to return to Coventry City FC and really excited by the challenge ahead," he told City's official website.

"I know the club well and it has been especially difficult to watch the struggles of this season from afar.My aim is to provide a change of fortune for this football club in the long term, and build a team not only for now, but for the future of Coventry City."

Robins, who signs a deal that will run "beyond the current season", previously took charge of Coventry between September 2012 and February 2013.

Yakubu of Blackburn Rovers looks dejected after his team was relegated at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on May 7, 2012
