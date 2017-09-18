General view of Stamford Bridge

Ray Wilkins: 'Diego Costa better option than Alvaro Morata'

Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Former Chelsea player and coach Ray Wilkins insists that, while Alvaro Morata is "a better footballer" than Diego Costa, the latter is a better option for Antonio Conte.
Monday, September 18, 2017

Ray Wilkins has questioned Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's decision to leave Diego Costa in the cold, insisting that the former Atletico Madrid striker remains a better option than replacement Alvaro Morata.

The Brazilian-born Spain international has been absent since the end of last season after revealing that manager Conte sent him a text telling him he was no longer required.

Costa remains contracted to Chelsea until at least January, when he could be given an exit route back to Atletico, and Wilkins believes that the two men should bury the hatchet in order to bolster the Blues' title hopes.

"I see a better footballer in Morata - better control, movement and probably quicker," he told Sky Sports News. "But when I look at the beast in Costa... he upsets people. I'd much rather have Costa than Morata.

"Why [Chelsea] haven't got both, I don't know. He should be at Stamford Bridge and then Chelsea would have a proper strike force. I just can't see why Costa is still in Brazil, playing five-a-side football on a beach with his mates."

Morata, brought in from Real Madrid for a club-record fee in the summer, has scored three goals in five league outings so far.

Antonio Conte cleans his face during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
