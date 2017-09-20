Sep 20, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Antonio Conte to turn to youth for Nottingham Forest cup tie

Chelsea's Charly Musonda enters onto the field of play against Sydney FC at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on June 2, 2015
Antonio Conte says that "it is normal to rotate", as he prepares to ring the changes for the midweek EFL Cup third-round tie against Nottingham Forest.
Monday, September 18, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has outlined his intention to give some of his younger players a chance to impress in Wednesday evening's EFL Cup third-round tie against Nottingham Forest.

The Blues welcome Championship outfit Forest to Stamford Bridge attempting to extend their unbeaten run of form, which currently stands at five matches stretching back to the opening day.

With games coming thick and fast at home and in Europe, though, Conte has revealed that the visit of Forest - Chelsea's fourth game of seven in a busy September - will provide the chance to rest some key personnel.

"When you have to play a lot of games and have just a few days to recover, it is normal to rotate," he told reporters. "I think it is a good opportunity to see the young players that are training with us. They deserve to have an opportunity and I hope to take it."

Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle Scott and Charly Musonda are all in contention to feature for Chelsea, who return to league action next Saturday with a meeting against Stoke City.

Shkodran Mustafi scores a disallowed goal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
