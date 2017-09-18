General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte: 'Andreas Christensen can replace David Luiz'

Andreas Christensen in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
Young centre-back Andreas Christensen has the trust of manager Antonio Conte to take over from suspended teammate David Luiz for Chelsea's next three domestic games.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte 'trusts' young defender Andreas Christensen to successfully fill the void left by the suspended David Luiz in his side's next three domestic matches.

The Brazil international is to miss the EFL Cup tie with Nottingham Forest in midweek, as well as Premier League games against Stoke City and Manchester City, after being shown his first red card in the English top flight against Arsenal.

Conte turned to Christensen to strengthen the Blues' backline in the stalemate with the Gunners, rather than £29m summer signing Antonio Rudiger, and the Italian has hinted that he will do likewise for his side's upcoming league fixtures.

"Yes [I am confident we can cope]," he told reporters. "Christensen is a very young player but I think he is a good player and I trust him. Now he has the possibility to play and now he has to prepare very well to play."

Christensen, who spent a couple of years on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, has been used four times in the Premier League so far this term.

Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
