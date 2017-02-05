Roberto Martinez: 'Eden Hazard playing like Lionel Messi'

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Roberto Martinez believes that Chelsea ace Eden Hazard has proved once again this season that he has "unique" ability when it comes to dribbling past opposition players.
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has claimed that Eden Hazard has been given "a new breath of life" at Chelsea this season, comparing the attacker to Barcelona ace Lionel Messi.

Hazard has put a disappointing 2015-16 campaign behind him to hit his previous heights, scoring 10 goals and assisting three more in the Premier League this term.

The 26-year-old added to his tally on Saturday afternoon with a goal of the season contender in the 3-0 win over Arsenal, taking the ball half the length of the field and tucking home to earn comparisons to four-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi from his national team coach.

"What he does is quite unique," Martinez is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "It's that acceleration and stopping and standing still. He reminds me a lot of Messi. Not many players can control the moment and take the defenders where you want to take them.

"The way he uses the ball with his feet is sensational and what is surprising more than anything is his maturity. I think that Eden, at 26, is almost in the perfect moment of his career and the system that Chelsea plays, which is the same as we play in the national team, has really given him a new breath of life.

"Last season, as an opposition Premier League manager you were always aware of Eden Hazard and playing on the left wing it was probably easier to stop him having one v one situations. Now it is a lot harder to get him tied down."

Hazard was voted the PFA Player of the Year in 2014-15 after helping Chelsea to the title with 14 goals and nine assists.

