Burnley 'lining up improved Britt Assombalonga bid'

Britt Assombalonga of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground on September 17, 2014
Burnley are reportedly preparing an improved offer for Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga, who had been close to joining relegated Middlesbrough.
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 22:16 UK

Burnley are reportedly lining up an improved offer for Britt Assombalonga in a bid to steal the Nottingham Forest striker away from Middlesbrough.

Boro have emerged as favourites to sign the 26-year-old in recent days, with the newly-relegated Championship outfit thought to be willing to offer up to £14m for the front man.

Garry Monk's side are also prepared to pay £60,000 a week in wages to Assombalonga, who scored 14 goals to help Forest retain their Championship status last season.

However, the Nottingham Post reports that Burnley are readying an improved offer of their own having seen an initial £8m bid turned down earlier this summer.

Assombalonga is likely to favour a move to the Premier League, while Forest would also be happier to sell to a team in the division above rather than strengthening one of their Championship rivals.

Burnley could use one of their own players as a makeweight in a swap deal, while Watford also remain interested in bringing Assombalonga back to Vicarage Road following his 2013 exit.

Britt Assombalonga of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground on September 17, 2014
Your Comments
