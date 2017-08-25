Live Commentary: Bristol City vs. Aston Villa

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Championship clash between Bristol City and Aston Villa at Ashton Gate.
The Villans have recovered after making a slow start to the season, as they seek a third win in a row in all competitions this evening.
City have stuttered somewhat since picking up three points against Barnsley here on the opening day, meanwhile, though like Villa they made it through to round three of the EFL Cup in midweek.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Lee Johnson: "It's a great game, with the history of Villa. It's going to be a tough game. They are big-spenders. I love these games, Friday night under the lights. The atmosphere will be electric. That's what these players need to play football for."
Steve Bruce: "The biggest thing is we have got to stop being a roller coaster. I've got to get it on a plain of equilibrium, if I can. I didn't think we were that bad at Reading but then all of a sudden the storm has become a hurricane. It was ridiculous. Then we've had a couple of decent results, and here's the euphoria again."
© Getty Images
© Getty Images
STARTING XI: Johnstone, Elmohamady, Taylor, Chester, Samba, Terry, Whelan, Hourihane, Onomah, Green, Davis
SUBS: Steer, Lansbury, Hogan, Agbonlahor, Bree, Bjarnason, Adomah
STARTING XI: Fielding, Pisano, Baker, Wright, Bryan, Brownhill, K.Smith, Pack, Paterson, Reid, Diedhiou
SUBS: Lucic, Magnusson, Flint, O'Dowda, Eliasson, O'Neil, Woodrow