Live Commentary: Bristol City vs. Aston Villa

City have stuttered somewhat since picking up three points against Barnsley here on the opening day, meanwhile, though like Villa they made it through to round three of the EFL Cup in midweek.

The Villans have recovered after making a slow start to the season, as they seek a third win in a row in all competitions this evening.

7.43pm With kickoff in the West Country now just a couple of minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Lee Johnson: "It's a great game, with the history of Villa. It's going to be a tough game. They are big-spenders. I love these games, Friday night under the lights. The atmosphere will be electric. That's what these players need to play football for." Steve Bruce: "The biggest thing is we have got to stop being a roller coaster. I've got to get it on a plain of equilibrium, if I can. I didn't think we were that bad at Reading but then all of a sudden the storm has become a hurricane. It was ridiculous. Then we've had a couple of decent results, and here's the euphoria again." © Getty Images

7.41pm DID YOU KNOW? Aston Villa have lost 10 of their last 13 away league matches, including each of the last four, while Bristol City have won five of their last seven matches on home soil and scored 15 goals in the process. The Robins also boast an impressive record when it comes to Friday night games under the Ashton Gate lights, having won each of the last five to be played here - two of those coming last season.

7.39pm Villa have started their campaign in a reverse manner, meanwhile, drawing with Hull City in their opener before tasting successive away defeats to Cardiff City and Reading in the space of a few days. Incredibly, that saw the pressure build on Bruce, who was forced to defend himself from social-media trolls, though wins over Norwich and Wigan Athletic in the league and cup respectively have certainly given him a helping hand.

7.37pm The Robins did battle to a 3-2 win over Watford in that aforementioned EFL Cup tie in midweek, though, getting the job done against their weakened opponents despite making nine changes of their own. That has set up a trip to Stoke City in round three for Bristol, who also put five past Plymouth Argyle in the first round. The cup is certainly proving to be their friend, but can they take that form into the league to pick up a second win?

7.35pm Since beating Barnsley 3-1 here on the opening day, when racing three goals to the good inside 31 minutes, Bristol have struggled to truly push on. They have failed to win their last three Championship matches, losing away to Birmingham City and then playing out draws with Brentford and Millwall. The outcome of this match could well determine the mood around these parts - four without a win or, alternatively, just one defeat in five.

7.33pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Bristol City have alternated between victory and defeat in their past six league meetings with Aston Villa which, should it continue at its current rate, will see them pick up victory this evening. The Villans, victorious in the most recent encounter in February, have won three of their last four against the Robins in all competitions.

7.31pm Bristol City stick with the same XI that was held to a goalless draw by Millwall here eight days ago, despite boss Lee Johnstone threatening to make changes after the midweek cup win at Watford. In terms of the visitors, Steve Bruce has brought in Chris Samba for Alan Hutton and therefore gone with three central defenders. An interesting choice and one that could well get the best out of Aston Villa's star players. © Getty Images

7.29pm Josh Onomah, on loan for the season from Tottenham Hotspur, picked up a head injury last week but is deemed fit enough to start this evening. Keinon Davies has impressed since being given his chance and also features after shaking off a minor injury problem, though experienced midfielder Mile Jedinak is absent through illness. Conor Hourihane is one to keep an eye on, having bagged four goals in his last two games.

7.27pm Visiting boss Bruce has made one change to his starting lineup following last week's 4-2 win over Norwich City. It is an interesting switch, as Chris Samba comes in for Alan Hutton at the back, presumably meaning that the Villans will go with three along the back and two wing-backs further up the field. That will suit Neil Taylor, Ahmed Elmohamady and James Chester perfectly, but how will Samba and John Terry cope?

7.25pm ASTON VILLA TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Johnstone, Elmohamady, Taylor, Chester, Samba, Terry, Whelan, Hourihane, Onomah, Green, Davis SUBS: Steer, Lansbury, Hogan, Agbonlahor, Bree, Bjarnason, Adomah

7.23pm Matty Taylor was in contention to feature tonight after shaking off a hamstring complaint to feature from the bench against Watford, but he misses out on selection. Cauley Woodrow, who recently joined on loan from Fulham, is also made to wait for his first start of the season after making a 20-minute cameo in the draw with Millwall. City go with a 4-4-2 formation, with the in-form Bobby Reid partnering Famara Diedhiou up top.

7.21pm Johnson, contrary to the claim made in midweek, reverts back to the same XI that was held that a goalless draw by Millwall here eight days ago. Just the one alteration in the entire squad, in fact, with Jens Hegeler being replaced on the bench by Aden Flint, the man who has been strongly linked with the Ashton Gate exit pretty much all summer long. Johnson has made just one change to his favoured XI since the opening day.

7.19pm BRISTOL CITY TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Fielding, Pisano, Baker, Wright, Bryan, Brownhill, K.Smith, Pack, Paterson, Reid, Diedhiou SUBS: Lucic, Magnusson, Flint, O'Dowda, Eliasson, O'Neil, Woodrow

7.17pm The hosts have stuttered somewhat since picking up maximum points against Barnsley here on the opening day, meanwhile, with two draws and a defeat in their last three Championship outings, though like Villa they progressed in the EFL Cup in midweek with an impressive victory away to Watford. Manager Lee Johnson claimed after that one that changes could be expected tonight, so let us check out the confirmed team news...