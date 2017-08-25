Aug 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Ashton Gate
Bristol City
vs.
Aston Villa
 

Live Commentary: Bristol City vs. Aston Villa

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the Championship clash between Bristol City and Aston Villa at Ashton Gate.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 19:43 UK

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Championship clash between Bristol City and Aston Villa at Ashton Gate.

The Villans have recovered after making a slow start to the season, as they seek a third win in a row in all competitions this evening.

City have stuttered somewhat since picking up three points against Barnsley here on the opening day, meanwhile, though like Villa they made it through to round three of the EFL Cup in midweek.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
7.43pmWith kickoff in the West Country now just a couple of minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps.

Lee Johnson: "It's a great game, with the history of Villa. It's going to be a tough game. They are big-spenders. I love these games, Friday night under the lights. The atmosphere will be electric. That's what these players need to play football for."

Steve Bruce: "The biggest thing is we have got to stop being a roller coaster. I've got to get it on a plain of equilibrium, if I can. I didn't think we were that bad at Reading but then all of a sudden the storm has become a hurricane. It was ridiculous. Then we've had a couple of decent results, and here's the euphoria again."

Lee Johnson, Manager of Barnsley looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol City and Barnsley at Ashton Gate on March 28, 2015© Getty Images


7.41pmDID YOU KNOW? Aston Villa have lost 10 of their last 13 away league matches, including each of the last four, while Bristol City have won five of their last seven matches on home soil and scored 15 goals in the process. The Robins also boast an impressive record when it comes to Friday night games under the Ashton Gate lights, having won each of the last five to be played here - two of those coming last season.

7.39pmVilla have started their campaign in a reverse manner, meanwhile, drawing with Hull City in their opener before tasting successive away defeats to Cardiff City and Reading in the space of a few days. Incredibly, that saw the pressure build on Bruce, who was forced to defend himself from social-media trolls, though wins over Norwich and Wigan Athletic in the league and cup respectively have certainly given him a helping hand.

7.37pmThe Robins did battle to a 3-2 win over Watford in that aforementioned EFL Cup tie in midweek, though, getting the job done against their weakened opponents despite making nine changes of their own. That has set up a trip to Stoke City in round three for Bristol, who also put five past Plymouth Argyle in the first round. The cup is certainly proving to be their friend, but can they take that form into the league to pick up a second win?

7.35pmSince beating Barnsley 3-1 here on the opening day, when racing three goals to the good inside 31 minutes, Bristol have struggled to truly push on. They have failed to win their last three Championship matches, losing away to Birmingham City and then playing out draws with Brentford and Millwall. The outcome of this match could well determine the mood around these parts - four without a win or, alternatively, just one defeat in five.

7.33pmPREVIOUS MEETINGS! Bristol City have alternated between victory and defeat in their past six league meetings with Aston Villa which, should it continue at its current rate, will see them pick up victory this evening. The Villans, victorious in the most recent encounter in February, have won three of their last four against the Robins in all competitions.

7.31pmBristol City stick with the same XI that was held to a goalless draw by Millwall here eight days ago, despite boss Lee Johnstone threatening to make changes after the midweek cup win at Watford. In terms of the visitors, Steve Bruce has brought in Chris Samba for Alan Hutton and therefore gone with three central defenders. An interesting choice and one that could well get the best out of Aston Villa's star players.

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016© Getty Images


7.29pmJosh Onomah, on loan for the season from Tottenham Hotspur, picked up a head injury last week but is deemed fit enough to start this evening. Keinon Davies has impressed since being given his chance and also features after shaking off a minor injury problem, though experienced midfielder Mile Jedinak is absent through illness. Conor Hourihane is one to keep an eye on, having bagged four goals in his last two games.

7.27pmVisiting boss Bruce has made one change to his starting lineup following last week's 4-2 win over Norwich City. It is an interesting switch, as Chris Samba comes in for Alan Hutton at the back, presumably meaning that the Villans will go with three along the back and two wing-backs further up the field. That will suit Neil Taylor, Ahmed Elmohamady and James Chester perfectly, but how will Samba and John Terry cope?

7.25pmASTON VILLA TEAM NEWS!

STARTING XI: Johnstone, Elmohamady, Taylor, Chester, Samba, Terry, Whelan, Hourihane, Onomah, Green, Davis

SUBS: Steer, Lansbury, Hogan, Agbonlahor, Bree, Bjarnason, Adomah


7.23pmMatty Taylor was in contention to feature tonight after shaking off a hamstring complaint to feature from the bench against Watford, but he misses out on selection. Cauley Woodrow, who recently joined on loan from Fulham, is also made to wait for his first start of the season after making a 20-minute cameo in the draw with Millwall. City go with a 4-4-2 formation, with the in-form Bobby Reid partnering Famara Diedhiou up top.

7.21pmJohnson, contrary to the claim made in midweek, reverts back to the same XI that was held that a goalless draw by Millwall here eight days ago. Just the one alteration in the entire squad, in fact, with Jens Hegeler being replaced on the bench by Aden Flint, the man who has been strongly linked with the Ashton Gate exit pretty much all summer long. Johnson has made just one change to his favoured XI since the opening day.

7.19pmBRISTOL CITY TEAM NEWS!

STARTING XI: Fielding, Pisano, Baker, Wright, Bryan, Brownhill, K.Smith, Pack, Paterson, Reid, Diedhiou

SUBS: Lucic, Magnusson, Flint, O'Dowda, Eliasson, O'Neil, Woodrow


7.17pmThe hosts have stuttered somewhat since picking up maximum points against Barnsley here on the opening day, meanwhile, with two draws and a defeat in their last three Championship outings, though like Villa they progressed in the EFL Cup in midweek with an impressive victory away to Watford. Manager Lee Johnson claimed after that one that changes could be expected tonight, so let us check out the confirmed team news...

7.15pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Championship clash between Bristol City and Aston Villa at Ashton Gate. The Villans have managed to get their campaign back on track in the last week thanks to back-to-back wins in league and cup, but anything less than victory tonight and the pressure will once again start to build on boss Steve Bruce.

Aaron Wilbraham of Bristol City during the Pre Season Friendly match between Bath City and Bristol City at Twerton Park on July 10, 2015
Read Next:
Bolton sign Bristol City striker Wilbraham
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lee Johnson, Steve Bruce, Football
Your Comments
More Bristol City News
Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Bristol City vs. Aston Villa
 Nathan Baker in action for Aston Villa on August 9, 2014
Team News: Nathan Baker starts for Bristol City against Aston Villa
 Bobby Reid of Bristol City during the Pre Season Friendly match between Bath City and Bristol City at Twerton Park on July 10, 2015
Everton 'consider Bobby Reid move'
Southampton draw Wolves in EFL CupRedknapp: 'We've not given up on Flint'Birmingham see second Flint bid rejectedBirmingham make second Aden Flint offerJohnson unsure of Birmingham Flint funds
Bristol City storm top on low-scoring opening dayBolton sign Bristol City striker WilbrahamRedknapp confirms Flint, Bryan bid rejectedJohnson: 'Flint's head turned by Birmingham'Birmingham City 'want Bristol City duo'
> Bristol City Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Bristol City vs. Aston Villa
 Nathan Baker in action for Aston Villa on August 9, 2014
Team News: Nathan Baker starts for Bristol City against Aston Villa
 West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Robert Snodgrass: 'It was an easy decision to join Aston Villa'
Aston Villa complete Snodgrass loan dealBruce leaps to John Terry's defenceSteve Bruce blasts "ridiculous abuse"Bruce "exploring" possible Snodgrass dealAston Villa join race to sign Snodgrass?
Championship trio keen on Gardner?Bruce "delighted" for Conor Hourihane Bruce hits out at "vile" social media trollsVilla interested in Newcastle's Colback?Bruce confirms interest in Sam Gallagher
> Aston Villa Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 