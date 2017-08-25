Aug 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Ashton Gate
Bristol City
vs.
Aston Villa
 

Team News: Nathan Baker starts for Bristol City against Aston Villa

Nathan Baker in action for Aston Villa on August 9, 2014
© Getty Images
Bristol City defender Nathan Baker is named in the starting lineup to face his former club Aston Villa in their Championship game at Ashton Gate.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 19:00 UK

Bristol City defender Nathan Baker has been named in the starting lineup to face his former club Aston Villa in their Championship game at Ashton Gate.

Baker ended his long-term stay at Villa during the summer in order to move to the Robins on a permanent basis after previously playing 38 times for City in a loan spell during the 2015-16 campaign.

However, Jens Hegeler is missing from the squad after picking up an ankle injury earlier this week, but Korey Smith returns to the team after beginning the win over Watford in the EFL Cup on the bench.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has made just the one change from the side which beat Norwich City by a 4-2 scoreline last weekend, with Christopher Samba coming in to replace Alan Hutton.

It means that Andre Green and Keinan Davis are given another opportunity in attack, with Scott Hogan and Gabriel Agbonlahor having to make do with a place on the bench.

Bristol City: Fielding, Pisano, Baker, Wright, Bryan, Brownhill, K.Smith, Pack, Paterson, Reid, Diedhiou.
Subs: Lucic, Magnusson, Flint, O'Dowda, Eliasson, O'Neil, Woodrow.

Aston Villa: Johnstone, Elmohamady, Taylor, Chester, Samba, Terry, Whelan, Hourihane, Onomah, Green, Davis
Subs: Steer, Lansbury, Hogan, Agbonlahor, Bree, Bjarnason, Adomah

Nathan Baker in action for Aston Villa on August 9, 2014
Read Next:
Villa defender Baker to join Bristol City?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nathan Baker, Steve Bruce, Christopher Samba, Alan Hutton, Jens Hegeler, Andre Green, Keinan Davis, Scott Hogan, Gabriel Agbonlahor, Korey Smith, Football
Your Comments
More Bristol City News
Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Bristol City vs. Aston Villa
 Nathan Baker in action for Aston Villa on August 9, 2014
Team News: Nathan Baker starts for Bristol City against Aston Villa
 Bobby Reid of Bristol City during the Pre Season Friendly match between Bath City and Bristol City at Twerton Park on July 10, 2015
Everton 'consider Bobby Reid move'
Southampton draw Wolves in EFL CupRedknapp: 'We've not given up on Flint'Birmingham see second Flint bid rejectedBirmingham make second Aden Flint offerJohnson unsure of Birmingham Flint funds
Bristol City storm top on low-scoring opening dayBolton sign Bristol City striker WilbrahamRedknapp confirms Flint, Bryan bid rejectedJohnson: 'Flint's head turned by Birmingham'Birmingham City 'want Bristol City duo'
> Bristol City Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Bristol City vs. Aston Villa
 Nathan Baker in action for Aston Villa on August 9, 2014
Team News: Nathan Baker starts for Bristol City against Aston Villa
 West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Robert Snodgrass: 'It was an easy decision to join Aston Villa'
Aston Villa complete Snodgrass loan dealBruce leaps to John Terry's defenceSteve Bruce blasts "ridiculous abuse"Bruce "exploring" possible Snodgrass dealAston Villa join race to sign Snodgrass?
Championship trio keen on Gardner?Bruce "delighted" for Conor Hourihane Bruce hits out at "vile" social media trollsVilla interested in Newcastle's Colback?Bruce confirms interest in Sam Gallagher
> Aston Villa Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 