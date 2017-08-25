Bristol City defender Nathan Baker is named in the starting lineup to face his former club Aston Villa in their Championship game at Ashton Gate.

Baker ended his long-term stay at Villa during the summer in order to move to the Robins on a permanent basis after previously playing 38 times for City in a loan spell during the 2015-16 campaign.

However, Jens Hegeler is missing from the squad after picking up an ankle injury earlier this week, but Korey Smith returns to the team after beginning the win over Watford in the EFL Cup on the bench.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has made just the one change from the side which beat Norwich City by a 4-2 scoreline last weekend, with Christopher Samba coming in to replace Alan Hutton.

It means that Andre Green and Keinan Davis are given another opportunity in attack, with Scott Hogan and Gabriel Agbonlahor having to make do with a place on the bench.

Bristol City: Fielding, Pisano, Baker, Wright, Bryan, Brownhill, K.Smith, Pack, Paterson, Reid, Diedhiou.

Subs: Lucic, Magnusson, Flint, O'Dowda, Eliasson, O'Neil, Woodrow.

Aston Villa: Johnstone, Elmohamady, Taylor, Chester, Samba, Terry, Whelan, Hourihane, Onomah, Green, Davis

Subs: Steer, Lansbury, Hogan, Agbonlahor, Bree, Bjarnason, Adomah