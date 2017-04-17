Apr 17, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
2-0
WiganWigan Athletic
Murray (37'), March (62')
LIVE

Team News: Wigan Athletic make two changes for Brighton & Hove Albion trip

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Ryan Tunnicliffe and David Perkins return to Wigan Athletic's starting XI for the league meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion, while Chris Hughton also makes two changes.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 14:43 UK

Wigan Athletic boss Graham Barrow has made two changes to his starting lineup for this afternoon's meeting with league leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ryan Tunnicliffe and David Perkins return to the fold following the dramatic 3-2 win over Barnsley last time out, taking over from Sam Morsy and Callum Connolly.

That triumph last time out was inspired by an 11-minute hat-trick from Nick Powell, who again has to make do with a spot on the bench this afternoon as he is eased back into action.

In terms of the home side, boss Chris Hughton has also made a couple of alterations for what could be an historic afternoon for the Seagulls, knowing that promotion to the Premier League can be secured later today.

Gaetan Bong returns to the side to start against his former club, while Beram Kayal comes in for the other change.

Steve Sidwell and Sebastian Pocognoli fail to make the 18-man squad, meanwhile, as Albion look for three more points that will put them on the brink of ending their 34-year wait for top-flight football.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Stockdale; Bruno, Hunemeier, Dunk, Bong; March, Kayal, Stephens, Knockaert; Hemed, Murray
Subs: Maenpaa, Norwood, Akpom, Murphy, Tomori, Rosenior, Skalak

Wigan Athletic: Haugaard; Hanson, Buxton, Burn, Warnock; Perkins, MacDonald, Power, Tunnicliffe, Jacobs; Obertan
Subs: Gilks, Morgan, Morsy, Powell, Byrne, Colclough, Connolly

Matt Gilks for Burnley on August 2, 2014
Read Next:
Wigan bring in Rangers keeper Matt Gilks
>
View our homepages for Graham Barrow, Callum Connolly, Ryan Tunnicliffe, David Perkins, Sam Morsy, Nick Powell, Chris Hughton, Gaetan Bong, Beram Kayal, Steve Sidwell, Sebastian Pocognoli, Football
Your Comments
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Dale Stephens of Brighton celebrates after opening the scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Blackpool at Amex Stadium on April 21, 2014
Dale Stephens urges Brighton & Hove Albion teammates to make history
 Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Team News: Wigan Athletic make two changes for Brighton & Hove Albion trip
 A general view of The Amex, or Falmer Stadium, home to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 21, 2011
Anthony Knockaert voted Championship Player of the Year
Result: Brighton move step closer to Premier LeagueDuffy "quietly confident" of promotionResult: Brighton keep promotion hopes on courseNewcastle keeper hails 'massive win'Result: Diame fluke helps Newcastle beat Brighton
Team News: Yoan Gouffran leads Newcastle attackLive Commentary: Brighton 1-2 Newcastle United - as it happenedHughton praises "professional" Brighton displayTeam News: Brighton unchanged for Reading clashEx-Brighton defender McCarthy dies, 45
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage
More Wigan Athletic News
Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Team News: Wigan Athletic make two changes for Brighton & Hove Albion trip
 QPR Interim Head Coach Neil Warnock looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End at Loftus Road on November 7, 2015
Neil Warnock: 'Wigan Athletic weren't a threat under Warren Joyce'
 A general view of inside the stadium before the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town at the DW Stadium on September 22, 2013
Wigan Athletic sack Warren Joyce
Wigan manager Joyce undergoes surgeryResult: Norwich miss chance to move into playoffsWigan make eighth deadline-day signingWigan seal Bogle signing from GrimsbyWildschut joins Norwich from Wigan
Wigan snap up midfielder Josh LaurentWigan complete Gabriel Obertan signingWigan sign ex-Sunderland striker MandronBruce, Weir join Wigan on loanHull duo 'set for Wigan Athletic loan'
> Wigan Athletic Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton43288773353892
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle432671076383885
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield41245125348577
4Reading43238126059177
5Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds432291256421475
6Fulham4320131078542473
7Leeds UnitedLeeds432271456411573
8Norwich CityNorwich43189167566963
9Derby CountyDerby421711144845362
10Preston North EndPreston431613146256661
11Brentford431791770601060
12Aston Villa431513154546-158
13Cardiff CityCardiff431610175759-258
14Barnsley431512166160157
15Ipswich TownIpswich431316144753-655
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves42159185254-254
17Queens Park RangersQPR43148214959-1050
18Bristol City43139215663-748
19Burton Albion431212194457-1348
20Birmingham CityBirmingham431114184263-2147
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest43129225668-1245
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn431014194964-1544
23Wigan AthleticWigan431010233855-1740
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4347323795-5819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 