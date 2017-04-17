Ryan Tunnicliffe and David Perkins return to Wigan Athletic's starting XI for the league meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion, while Chris Hughton also makes two changes.

Wigan Athletic boss Graham Barrow has made two changes to his starting lineup for this afternoon's meeting with league leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ryan Tunnicliffe and David Perkins return to the fold following the dramatic 3-2 win over Barnsley last time out, taking over from Sam Morsy and Callum Connolly.

That triumph last time out was inspired by an 11-minute hat-trick from Nick Powell, who again has to make do with a spot on the bench this afternoon as he is eased back into action.

In terms of the home side, boss Chris Hughton has also made a couple of alterations for what could be an historic afternoon for the Seagulls, knowing that promotion to the Premier League can be secured later today.

Gaetan Bong returns to the side to start against his former club, while Beram Kayal comes in for the other change.

Steve Sidwell and Sebastian Pocognoli fail to make the 18-man squad, meanwhile, as Albion look for three more points that will put them on the brink of ending their 34-year wait for top-flight football.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Stockdale; Bruno, Hunemeier, Dunk, Bong; March, Kayal, Stephens, Knockaert; Hemed, Murray

Subs: Maenpaa, Norwood, Akpom, Murphy, Tomori, Rosenior, Skalak

Wigan Athletic: Haugaard; Hanson, Buxton, Burn, Warnock; Perkins, MacDonald, Power, Tunnicliffe, Jacobs; Obertan

Subs: Gilks, Morgan, Morsy, Powell, Byrne, Colclough, Connolly