Brighton boss Chris Hughton to give fringe players a chance in EFL Cup tie

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Chris Hughton hopes that Brighton & Hove Albion's fringe players can make an impression against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has claimed that Tuesday night's EFL Cup clash against Bournemouth will give players an opportunity to prove their ability.

The 58-year-old intends to make changes to his first team when they take on the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium, just four days after playing them in the Premier League.

On that day, the Seagulls were beaten 2-1, but Hughton is hoping that his much-changed side can come away with a better result.

"We'll be no different to everybody else; you use your squad and it allows you to give others games. In some cases, it has to be that way," Sky Sports News quotes the Brighton coach as saying.

"There are a few areas where we have got to be mindful, but it's also a good opportunity for those that have really trained well that have been pushing very hard to give them an opportunity.

"It's a good stadium to play at, under the floodlights, a wonderful pitch and I'd be very surprised if there was anybody who didn't want to be involved in that game.

"For those that weren't [involved on Friday] this is an opportunity for them and we also have to look at any opportunity as a good one."

In the Premier League, Brighton currently sit 16th in the table following one win, one draw and three defeats.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Brighton & Hove Albion and Seville at Amex Stadium on August 2, 2015
