Sean Dyche has revealed that he intends to make changes for Burnley's meeting with Leeds United in the EFL Cup, but insists that his back-up players are more than capable of sealing progression.

The Clarets boss made eight alterations to his side last time out in the competition as they overcome local rivals Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park.

Speaking on the eve of the clash against Leeds, Dyche suggested that a similar XI will be fielded on Tuesday night despite the prospect of a place in the last 16 being up for grabs for the winning side.

"I do believe in the group," he told reporters. "I think there are very, very fine margins between who's playing and who's not. Currently, the team are doing a good job overall and the team that played in the cup did a fantastic job, I thought they were terrific on the night.

"There's a fair chance we make changes. I was questioned about the changes against Blackburn, heavily in some quarters, and yet they gave a very, very good performance. I believe in the players wholeheartedly."

Burnley have won three of their six matches this season in all competitions, including a league victory away to Chelsea on the opening day and draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on their travels.