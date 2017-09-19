Sep 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
vs.
LeedsLeeds United
 

Burnley boss Sean Dyche: 'I believe in my fringe players'

Sean Dyche gives orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Burnley manager Sean Dyche outlines his intention to make mass changes against Leeds United, much like in round two of the EFL Cup when overcoming Blackburn Rovers.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Monday, September 18, 2017 at 19:07 UK

Sean Dyche has revealed that he intends to make changes for Burnley's meeting with Leeds United in the EFL Cup, but insists that his back-up players are more than capable of sealing progression.

The Clarets boss made eight alterations to his side last time out in the competition as they overcome local rivals Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park.

Speaking on the eve of the clash against Leeds, Dyche suggested that a similar XI will be fielded on Tuesday night despite the prospect of a place in the last 16 being up for grabs for the winning side.

"I do believe in the group," he told reporters. "I think there are very, very fine margins between who's playing and who's not. Currently, the team are doing a good job overall and the team that played in the cup did a fantastic job, I thought they were terrific on the night.

"There's a fair chance we make changes. I was questioned about the changes against Blackburn, heavily in some quarters, and yet they gave a very, very good performance. I believe in the players wholeheartedly."

Burnley have won three of their six matches this season in all competitions, including a league victory away to Chelsea on the opening day and draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on their travels.

Sean Dyche gives orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Your Comments
Sean Dyche gives orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Burnley boss Sean Dyche: 'I believe in my fringe players'
