Sep 15, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
2-1
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Surman (67'), Defoe (73')
FT(HT: 0-0)
March (55')

Liam Rosenior: 'You cannot switch off in the Premier League'

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Liam Rosenior is unhappy with his side switching off to let Bournemouth come from behind and claim a 2-1 win on Friday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 22:59 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Liam Rosenior has bemoaned his side's inability to hang onto their lead in their 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

The Seagulls broke the deadlock in the 55th minute through Solly March's header following Pascal Gross's pinpoint delivery from the right.

However, the hosts rallied round and were level in the 67th minute through Andrew Surman before Jermain Defoe struck the winner six minutes later.

Rosenior told Sky Sports News after the game: "We were 1-0 up and in control and I think this is a lesson for us. You can't switch off, you can't give away cheap goals.

"We are very solid away from home, we know we will get chances on the break. Two bits of quality from them and they have won the game.

"Maybe we felt too comfortable and took our foot off the gas, you can't do that in the Premier League."

Brighton will return to the Vitality Stadium next Tuesday as they face Bournemouth in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Brighton & Hove Albion and Seville at Amex Stadium on August 2, 2015
Read Next:
Hughton: 'Brighton were always in the game'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Liam Rosenior, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Andrew Surman, Jermain Defoe, Football
Your Comments
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Jordon Ibe celebrates with Jermain Defoe during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion on September 15, 2017
Result: Bournemouth come from behind to see off Brighton & Hove Albion
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Team News: Three changes for Bournemouth ahead of derby with Brighton & Hove Albion
 Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Brighton & Hove Albion and Seville at Amex Stadium on August 2, 2015
Chris Hughton: 'Brighton & Hove Albion were always in the game'
Rosenior: "You cannot switch off in PL"Leicester fan fined for homophobic abuseHughton: 'Brighton must build on first win'Hughton: 'Brighton still need a striker'Result: Brighton pick up first Premier League win
Team News: Evans, Krychowiak start for West BromPulis: 'I have great respect for Hughton'Chris Hughton: "The spirit is good"Steve Sidwell undergoes minor back surgeryKrul: 'Newcastle wrong to sack Hughton'
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage



Tables
 