Brighton & Hove Albion winger Liam Rosenior has bemoaned his side's inability to hang onto their lead in their 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

The Seagulls broke the deadlock in the 55th minute through Solly March's header following Pascal Gross's pinpoint delivery from the right.

However, the hosts rallied round and were level in the 67th minute through Andrew Surman before Jermain Defoe struck the winner six minutes later.

Rosenior told Sky Sports News after the game: "We were 1-0 up and in control and I think this is a lesson for us. You can't switch off, you can't give away cheap goals.

"We are very solid away from home, we know we will get chances on the break. Two bits of quality from them and they have won the game.

"Maybe we felt too comfortable and took our foot off the gas, you can't do that in the Premier League."

Brighton will return to the Vitality Stadium next Tuesday as they face Bournemouth in the third round of the EFL Cup.