A trio of La Liga clubs have reportedly shown an interest in Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing, though Birmingham City still remain the favourites to sign him.

Birmingham City reportedly remain confident of getting a deal over the line for Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing, despite late interest from a trio of foreign clubs.

The 32-year-old is said to have been told that he is free to leave the Riverside Stadium as he is not a part of new boss Garry Monk's plans.

La Liga sides Malaga, Levante and Espanyol have all shown an interest in signing Downing, but The Northern Echo claims that Birmingham are at the front of the queue, with talks scheduled to talk place on Tuesday.

Downing, who played a direct part in four Premier League goals for relegated Middlesbrough last season, was not used in the Smoggies' pre-season meeting with Chesterfield this weekend as a precautionary measure.

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp is on the lookout for "a few new faces" before the transfer window closes, with Ashley Cole and Robbie Keane also on his radar.