New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Birmingham City face foreign competition to sign Stewart Downing?

Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing during the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 26, 2017
© SilverHub
A trio of La Liga clubs have reportedly shown an interest in Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing, though Birmingham City still remain the favourites to sign him.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 18:14 UK

Birmingham City reportedly remain confident of getting a deal over the line for Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing, despite late interest from a trio of foreign clubs.

The 32-year-old is said to have been told that he is free to leave the Riverside Stadium as he is not a part of new boss Garry Monk's plans.

La Liga sides Malaga, Levante and Espanyol have all shown an interest in signing Downing, but The Northern Echo claims that Birmingham are at the front of the queue, with talks scheduled to talk place on Tuesday.

Downing, who played a direct part in four Premier League goals for relegated Middlesbrough last season, was not used in the Smoggies' pre-season meeting with Chesterfield this weekend as a precautionary measure.

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp is on the lookout for "a few new faces" before the transfer window closes, with Ashley Cole and Robbie Keane also on his radar.

Harry Redknapp Manager of Queens Park Rangers ahead of the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final second leg match between Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Loftus Road on May 12, 2014
Read Next:
Redknapp looking for "a few new faces"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stewart Downing, Garry Monk, Harry Redknapp, Ashley Cole, Robbie Keane, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing during the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Birmingham City face foreign competition to sign Stewart Downing?
 Harry Redknapp Manager of Queens Park Rangers ahead of the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final second leg match between Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Loftus Road on May 12, 2014
Harry Redknapp looking for "a few new faces" before transfer window closes
 Ashley Cole of AS Roma looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Manchester City FC and AS Roma on September 30, 2014
Harry Redknapp: 'Ashley Cole could do a job for Birmingham City'
Birmingham keen to sign Ashley Cole?Redknapp 'wants Muntari at Birmingham'Birmingham show interest in Downing?Birmingham sign Senegalese internationalNdoye on verge of Birmingham switch?
Leicester keen on Oxford winger Johnson?Rongier on radar of three Championship clubs?Derby 'to lodge £2m Tom Huddlestone bid'Zola admits Birmingham City regretsBirmingham join race for Huddlestone?
> Birmingham City Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing during the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Birmingham City face foreign competition to sign Stewart Downing?
 Britt Assombalonga of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground on September 17, 2014
Burnley 'lining up improved Britt Assombalonga bid'
 Stewart Downing in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
Birmingham City show interest in Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing?
Boro complete Braithwaite signingMiddlesbrough win race for Assombalonga?Stoke, Palace 'in battle for Bartley'Adama Traore linked with Newcastle moveNewcastle reject Boro bid for Darlow?
Middlesbrough show interest in Christie?Middlesbrough agree deal for HowsonMiddlesbrough show interest in Gayle?Monk: 'No rush to make new signings'Boro, Sunderland keeping tabs on Green?
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Malaga News
Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing during the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Birmingham City face foreign competition to sign Stewart Downing?
 General view of the La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga on August 23, 2014
Jorge Mere admits tough Sporting Gijon decision
 Panathinaikos Athens Charis Mavrias vies Malaga Ignacio Camacho during their UEFA Champions league playoffs second leg football match Panathinaikos vs Malaga at the Olympic stadium in Athens on August 28, 2012
Ignacio Camacho joins Wolfsburg from Malaga
Malaga keen on Baston loan deal?Sandro Ramirez 'completes Everton move'Lazio 'considering Ignacio Camacho move'Sandro 'to join Everton next week'Madrid not interested in Sandro Ramirez
Mariano 'to leave Real Madrid for £13m'Ochoa: 'I want to stay in La Liga'Everton complete Sandro signing?Swansea keen to recoup Borja Baston fee?Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'
> Malaga Homepage
More Levante News
Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing during the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Birmingham City face foreign competition to sign Stewart Downing?
 Leonardo Ulloa celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Norwich City on February 27, 2016
Leonardo Ulloa 'attracting La Liga interest'
 General view of Levante UD Stadium Ciutat de Valencia before the La Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium on August 25, 2013
Levante to reward loyal supporters with free season ticket
Levante announce free season ticketsRayo, Getafe relegated from La LigaBarcelona, Real to battle for titleRubi: 'We will compete against Atletico'Preview: Levante vs. Atletico Madrid
Result: La Liga's bottom two play out stalemateResult: Rossi sinks Neville's ValenciaResult: Madrid hold on to see off bottom side LevanteLive Commentary: Levante 1-3 Real Madrid - as it happenedPreview: Levante vs. Real Madrid
> Levante Homepage
More Espanyol News
Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing during the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Birmingham City face foreign competition to sign Stewart Downing?
 Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Four Spanish clubs interested in signing Stoke City's Bojan Krkic?
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Mariano Diaz 'to leave Real Madrid for £13m'
Man Utd sign Espanyol wonderkidSimunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'Result: Barcelona return to top of La LigaLive Commentary: Espanyol 0-3 Barcelona - as it happenedResult: Griezmann nets as Atletico beat Espanyol
Bojan Krkic denies Espanyol reportsPochettino rules out Barcelona jobCity 'enter race for Espanyol left-back'Result: Bale caps Real Madrid return with a goalLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol - as it happened
> Espanyol Homepage



Tables
 