Harry Redknapp is due to meet with a couple of potential playing targets on Monday in an attempt to further bolster his Birmingham City squad ahead of the new campaign.

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has revealed that he is still hoping to further strengthen his squad this summer with the addition of "a few new faces" in the coming weeks.

The Blues, backed as Championship promotion dark horses for the 2017-18 campaign, have so far brought in Craig Gardner, David Stockdale, Marc Roberts and Cheikh N'Doye.

Redknapp confirmed on Saturday that Los Angeles Galaxy full-back Ashley Cole is on his radar, while Stewart Downing and Robbie Keane could also be targets for the experienced boss.

Speaking after his side's 2-0 friendly win over Israeli opponents Ironi Kiryat Shmona, Redknapp admitted that he is far from happy with his current group and is due to hold talks with playing targets on Monday.

The Birmingham Mail quotes him as saying: "There is a lot of work to be done still, we are still way off where I want to be. We are a long way off the side that starts the season, I think we will have a few new faces in before the start of the season.

"We are trying, on Monday I have got a couple of meetings with players. If we can get the players I am after we will be a decent team for sure."

Birmingham continue their pre-season preparations with games against Oxford United, Kidderminster Harriers and Swansea City over the next fortnight.