Uli Hoeness: 'Bayern Munich to focus on own talent'

Ulrich Hoeness, President of German Bundesliga football club Bayern Munich stands in the courtroom during his trial for tax evasion at the Higher Regional Court of Munich on March 13, 2014
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says that his club will focus on 'developing their own players' rather than continually entering the transfer market.
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has claimed that his club will focus on 'developing their own players' rather than continually dipping into the transfer market to boost their squad.

Bayern have poached a number of key players from rivals Borussia Dortmund in recent years, while they have spent big on talent to ensure that they continue to challenge on all fronts.

Hoeness, however, has insisted that "this will be a new chapter" for the German champions as they focus on developing talent, which will be a boost for those currently coming through the ranks at the Allianz.

"This will be a new chapter for FC Bayern, in which we will again try to reduce transfers by developing our own players," Hoeness told TZ.

"You mustn't forget that we have already bought a defensive player in Niklas Sule, who could have a great future. We've got Sebastian Rudy, who can play in midfield. In defence, we have Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Sule in the future. Javi Martinez can also go into midfield."

Bayern spent £61m on Mats Hummels and Renato Sanches in last summer's transfer window.

