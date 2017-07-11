New Transfer Talk header

Wojciech Szczesny 'closing in on £13m Juventus move'

Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is reportedly hopeful of completing his £13m move to Juventus within the next week.
Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is hopeful of completing his move to Juventus within the next week, according to reports.

The Italian champions are understood to be keen on bringing the Polish shot-stopper to Turin as backup to Gianluigi Buffon initially, but with a view to him taking over the number one jersey if Buffon retires next summer as expected.

Szczesny has spent the past two seasons on loan at Juve's Serie A title rivals Roma, keeping 14 clean sheets in 38 league appearances last term.

The Daily Mail reports that the 27-year-old is eager to complete the switch to the Champions League runners-up as soon as possible, with a £13m deal thought to have been agreed between the two clubs.

Szczesny was left out of Arsenal's squad for their pre-season tour of Australia in order to finalise the move, which will come one year before the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners could also lose backup goalkeeper David Ospina this summer, with Fenerbahce interested in a £4m transfer.

Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa celebrates after his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24, 2015
