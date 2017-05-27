New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Hector Bellerin reiterates desire to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin reiterates his desire to stay at the club amid ongoing speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 16:00 UK

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has reiterated his desire to stay at the club despite ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Barca and the Spanish giants are understood to have made the signing of a new right-back one of their priorities for the upcoming transfer window.

However, Bellerin only recently signed a new deal with the Gunners which keeps him at the Emirates Stadium until 2023, and he insists that he has no intention of leaving this summer.

"I signed my contract for a reason. I signed it because I wanted to be here. I wouldn't have done it otherwise," he told the Daily Mail.

"Arsenal is the club that gave me the chance to be a professional and since the first time I met with the boss he's always said if I progressed the right way I could be an Arsenal player for a long time.

"I've been here nearly six years and I love London. I'm still discovering the city. The other day, I was out in the car in East London thinking I'd never been there before. That's what I like about the city."

Bellerin joined the Gunners at the age of 16 and has since established himself as a key member of Arsene Wenger's starting XI.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Bellerin: 'Players to blame for form'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Hector Bellerin, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Chelsea
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal criticism has been disgraceful'
 Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger to sign new two-year deal at Arsenal?
Team News: Mertesacker starts for ArsenalHector Bellerin: 'I am happy at Arsenal'Bellerin: 'Players to blame for form'Per Mertesacker grateful for new dealBellerin: 'I understand criticism'
Mertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonWenger shrugs off 'favourites' tagArsene Wenger: 'I give my medals away'Eden Hazard: 'We must build something'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Barcelona News
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Hector Bellerin reiterates desire to stay at Arsenal
 Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Manchester United 'laugh off Ander Herrera reports'
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Luis Enrique: 'Neymar has grown in maturity since I arrived'
Sanchez talks-up possible Barcelona moveTite 'unsurprised' Barca want CoutinhoPique: 'Ernesto Valverde a good option'Iniesta 'unsure' of Barcelona futureLuis Suarez ruled out of Uruguay matches
Cillessen considering Barcelona exitPreview: Barcelona vs. AlavesValverde wants Herrera reunion at Barca?Messi's 21-month prison appeal rejectedBarca 'to push ahead with Bellerin chase'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 