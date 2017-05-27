Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin reiterates his desire to stay at the club amid ongoing speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Barca and the Spanish giants are understood to have made the signing of a new right-back one of their priorities for the upcoming transfer window.

However, Bellerin only recently signed a new deal with the Gunners which keeps him at the Emirates Stadium until 2023, and he insists that he has no intention of leaving this summer.

"I signed my contract for a reason. I signed it because I wanted to be here. I wouldn't have done it otherwise," he told the Daily Mail.

"Arsenal is the club that gave me the chance to be a professional and since the first time I met with the boss he's always said if I progressed the right way I could be an Arsenal player for a long time.

"I've been here nearly six years and I love London. I'm still discovering the city. The other day, I was out in the car in East London thinking I'd never been there before. That's what I like about the city."

Bellerin joined the Gunners at the age of 16 and has since established himself as a key member of Arsene Wenger's starting XI.