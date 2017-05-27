General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Per Mertesacker grateful for Arsenal 'trust'

Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates his team's 1-0 win in the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker says that he is grateful for the faith and trust shown in him by the club during his lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker has said that he is grateful to the club and manager Arsene Wenger for the support they have shown him during his long spell on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old suffered a serious knee injury last summer and has spent the vast majority of the current campaign in recovery, only making his first appearance as a late substitute against Everton in last weekend's final league game of the season.

Mertesacker's injury did not prevent Arsenal from handing the German a new contract in December, though, and he is keen to repay the faith shown in him.

"They had to exercise (the option to extend my contract) in December when I was injured. That was pretty much good motivation for me to think I am going to play again, this or next season. I was not particularly thinking 'Okay, I need to play this season'. It was more like giving myself more time not to rush," he told reporters.

"So it was then for me a better situation to relax a little bit more. The club trusted me that way. They trusted me that I could come back and make the difference at one stage of the season or next season. You have to consider that definitely (you are at risk of being released) when you're injured and that was long term.

"The manager backed me up, made me captain, knowing I was going to be sidelined for more than six months. That was the first life; the second life was to exercise the option. Obviously I'm grateful so I want to make sure I try to give something back."

Mertesacker could make his first start of the campaign when Arsenal take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley this afternoon.

Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2nd leg match between Arsenal and Besiktas at the Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2014
Mertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Chelsea
 Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2nd leg match between Arsenal and Besiktas at the Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2014
Team News: Per Mertesacker starts for Arsenal
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal criticism has been disgraceful'
