Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin insists that he understands why the club's supporters have criticised his performances at times this season.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has insisted that he understands the fans' criticism of his performances at times this season.

The Gunners have been regularly criticised by their own supporters throughout the current campaign, with the nadir coming during a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in April.

Bellerin in particular was singled out for abuse during that match having regularly been the player closest to the travelling Arsenal fans at Selhurst Park, but the Spaniard insists that he does not blame the supporters for their angry reactions.

"It's something you've got to deal with. When you win you're going to get fans chanting your name and when you don't do great they're going to give you stick," he told the Daily Mail.

"Fans were coming to me after saying: 'Hector, it wasn't directed at you, it was the whole team, you were there because you had a throw-in and the situation put you there.' But, whatever way, it is part of football and I understand. I am a football fan, I've watched football my whole life. When my favourite team didn't do well I'd get angry.

"In that sense, I understand the fans in that situation. They need to pour their anger on me. Fair play. In that game, for example, I wasn't playing at my top level. I need to man up and deal with it. You get the perks of football and the cons. That's one of the things that's going to happen. When you're angry you can say something you don't mean. Everyone's got their opinion and sometimes it's going to hurt."

Arsenal missed out on a place in the top four for the first time under Arsene Wenger this season, but could still end the season with a trophy when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final this afternoon.