Hector Bellerin: 'I understand criticism from fans'

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin insists that he understands why the club's supporters have criticised his performances at times this season.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has insisted that he understands the fans' criticism of his performances at times this season.

The Gunners have been regularly criticised by their own supporters throughout the current campaign, with the nadir coming during a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in April.

Bellerin in particular was singled out for abuse during that match having regularly been the player closest to the travelling Arsenal fans at Selhurst Park, but the Spaniard insists that he does not blame the supporters for their angry reactions.

"It's something you've got to deal with. When you win you're going to get fans chanting your name and when you don't do great they're going to give you stick," he told the Daily Mail.

"Fans were coming to me after saying: 'Hector, it wasn't directed at you, it was the whole team, you were there because you had a throw-in and the situation put you there.' But, whatever way, it is part of football and I understand. I am a football fan, I've watched football my whole life. When my favourite team didn't do well I'd get angry.

"In that sense, I understand the fans in that situation. They need to pour their anger on me. Fair play. In that game, for example, I wasn't playing at my top level. I need to man up and deal with it. You get the perks of football and the cons. That's one of the things that's going to happen. When you're angry you can say something you don't mean. Everyone's got their opinion and sometimes it's going to hurt."

Arsenal missed out on a place in the top four for the first time under Arsene Wenger this season, but could still end the season with a trophy when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final this afternoon.

Your Comments
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Chelsea
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal criticism has been disgraceful'
 Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger to sign new two-year deal at Arsenal?
