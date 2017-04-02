General view of the Emirates

Arsene Wenger to become director of football at Arsenal?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Long-serving manager Arsene Wenger will be offered a director of football role by Arsenal if he decides against signing a new contract, according to a report.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 10:59 UK

Arsenal chiefs are reportedly reluctant to part company with manager Arsene Wenger and are determined to keep him in place in an upstairs capacity.

The Frenchman, out of contract at the end of the season, has yet to officially decide whether he will stay on as Gunners boss for another two years.

Wenger has already made it clear that he does not intend to retire from football even if he does call time on his two-decade spell in North London, and The Express suggests that the Arsenal hierarchy will use that to their advantage.

It is reported that the 67-year-old could be kept on as director of football, working alongside a new head coach such as legendary player Thierry Henry, who has been earmarked as a potential contender to begin a new era at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger, who intends to make a decision over his future "soon", has also been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain job in recent days.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
