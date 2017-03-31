General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'Job uncertainty not affecting Arsenal players'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger admits that it has "not been a good season" for Arsenal, but insists that his players will continue battling no matter what the decision over his future.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 21:23 UK

Arsene Wenger has insisted that he is still fully committed to Arsenal regardless of how much longer he remains at the club, as the uncertainty over his future continues to grow.

The Frenchman is currently enduring arguably the toughest few months in his two-decade tenure after seeing the Gunners crash out of the Champions League in embarrassing circumstances and drop out of the Premier League's top four.

Wenger has constantly batted away questions regarding his future beyond the end of the season, when his latest two-year deal is due to expire, but he claims that it is not having a negative affect on his players as they all want what is best for the side.

"Whether I stay two years or 10 years I have exactly the same commitment and the same desire to win the next game," he told Sky Sports News. "I believe we are in a position where we do not have to find easy excuses. Our job is to perform. Can you perform despite that? To be professional is to perform on the football pitch and not look for excuses that are not really problems off the pitch.

"The worst you accuse me of, having done 20 years at the club, is creating instability. If I have created anything it is stability. The situation is not sorted out and I believe it's important we focus on what is essential. You know my attachment to this club and at the moment it is as it is and I do not see any escape route to have less responsibility because of that. You have to be men and focus on what matters and what is our job.

"It's not been a good season. It's not gone in the way we expected but it can still be an acceptable season. Do we respond well? We still have a good chance to finish in the top four and we are in the semi-final of the FA Cup. It's never good enough if you do not win every single game in the season but we cannot go the way people want us to go."

Arsenal, with four defeats in their last five Premier League outings, return to action on Sunday with a home meeting against Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Wenger can win fans over'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester City
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'
 Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responds to reports linking Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea
Gallas: 'Chelsea the top team in London'Wenger: 'Job uncertainty not affecting players'Chelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'Guardiola: 'Wenger can win fans over'Conte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculation
Fletcher: 'Man Utd wrong to sell Welbeck'Alex Iwobi wants Arsene Wenger staySir Chips coy on Arsene Wenger futureAtletico enter race for Alexis Sanchez?Sky announces more Premier League picks
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 