Olivier Giroud wants Arsene Wenger to sign a new contract at Arsenal, insisting that the first team squad are "100%" behind their manager.
Friday, March 3, 2017

The French coach is still yet to make a decision regarding his future at the Emirates Stadium, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

His compatriot told RMC: "Obviously, he is someone who brought the club to where it is today, who has made it one of the best in Europe.

"We are supporting him 100%, it is not like today we would just jump ship or turn our backs. The players, we are the first ones concerned, we are the first affected.

"I hope, like my colleagues, that the coach will stay because I am convinced that we are not missing much in order to win the Premier League."

The 30-year-old striker, who committed his own future to Arsenal in January, joins the likes of Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny and Aaron Ramsey in coming out in Wenger's defence.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
