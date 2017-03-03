Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur to consider Roberto Mancini?

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly consider an approach for Roberto Mancini should either Arsene Wenger or Mauricio Pochettino leave in the summer.
Roberto Mancini has reportedly emerged as a potential managerial target for both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino are currently in charge of the two North London clubs, but there is uncertainty over both of their positions ahead of next season.

While Pochettino could become a target for Barcelona, Wenger is still yet to make a decision regarding his future at the Emirates Stadium after an indifferent period in recent months.

According to GazzaMercato, Arsenal are already considering their options should Wenger leave after over two decades in charge, with it being claimed that Mancini has already been sounded out over a potential move.

Another report in Italy has suggested that Mancini will appear on Spurs' shortlist should Barcelona come calling and prove too much of an attraction for the Argentine, who has previously coached in Spain with Espanyol.

Mancini - who has previously won the Premier League title with Manchester City - has been out of work since losing his job at Inter Milan at the start of the season.

