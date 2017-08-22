Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp predicts that Cohen Bramall's loan spell from Arsenal will be "a big success".

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has revealed that Cohen Bramall could make his Blues debut against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

On Monday, the Championship outfit announced that they had secured a season-long loan deal for the Arsenal left-back, who was signed from non-league Hednesford Town in January.

The 21-year-old is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance as a professional, but the pacey defender has been tipped to enjoy a successful spell at St Andrew's.

Redknapp is quoted by the Express & Star as saying: "He's lightning quick, he's got fantastic pace and a great left foot. All the reports from Arsenal have been excellent.

"We have had him watched. He played pre-season against Chelsea and Bayern Munich as well I think, so has had some experience around the Arsenal first team.

"I am sure he will be a big success for us. He will be involved for sure against Bournemouth. I'm not sure whether he will play, but he will be involved."

Bramall had previously been tipped to link up with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam before Birmingham entered the race for his signature.