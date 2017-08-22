Aug 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Andrew's
BirminghamBirmingham City
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Harry Redknapp: 'Cohen Bramall will be a big success for Birmingham City'

Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
© Getty Images
Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp predicts that Cohen Bramall's loan spell from Arsenal will be "a big success".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 16:41 UK

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has revealed that Cohen Bramall could make his Blues debut against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

On Monday, the Championship outfit announced that they had secured a season-long loan deal for the Arsenal left-back, who was signed from non-league Hednesford Town in January.

The 21-year-old is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance as a professional, but the pacey defender has been tipped to enjoy a successful spell at St Andrew's.

Redknapp is quoted by the Express & Star as saying: "He's lightning quick, he's got fantastic pace and a great left foot. All the reports from Arsenal have been excellent.

"We have had him watched. He played pre-season against Chelsea and Bayern Munich as well I think, so has had some experience around the Arsenal first team.

"I am sure he will be a big success for us. He will be involved for sure against Bournemouth. I'm not sure whether he will play, but he will be involved."

Bramall had previously been tipped to link up with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam before Birmingham entered the race for his signature.

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Read Next:
Arsenal duo to seal Birmingham loan switch?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Redknapp, Cohen Bramall, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp: 'Cohen Bramall will be a big success for Birmingham City'
 Jon Toral of Birmingham is challenged by Richard Keogh of Derby during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Derby County at St Andrews (stadium) on August 21, 2015
Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral 'undergoing Hull City medical'
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Manchester United show interest in Arsenal prospect Marcus McGuane?
Jack Wilshere questions newspaper tweetJack Wilshere sent off in U23s matchArsenal allow Bennacer to leave for EmpoliLeeds, Celtic in hunt for Akpom?Arsenal duo to seal Birmingham loan switch?
AC Milan interested in Wilshere?Wenger: 'Defending unforgivable at Stoke'Arsenal, Spurs to pounce for Fener teen?Wenger hopes to have Sanchez back next weekMan City 'make final attempt to sign Sanchez'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Birmingham City News
Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp: 'Cohen Bramall will be a big success for Birmingham City'
 Sebastien Bassong of Norwich City during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Stoke City at Carrow Road on August 22, 2015 in Norwich, United Kingdom.
Sebastien Bassong close to sealing Birmingham City deal?
 Sam Gallagher in action for Southampton on July 17, 2014
Birmingham City sign Sam Gallagher on season-long loan from Southampton
Arsenal duo to seal Birmingham loan switch?Redknapp accuses players of 'disappearing'Result: Burton claim first points of seasonRedknapp: Downing deal "dragging on"Team News: Vassell named on bench for Birmingham
Boro closing in on Shotton signingBrighton, Birmingham keen on Eder?Birmingham clinch Vassell signingSouthampton draw Wolves in EFL CupBirmingham close to Onazi deal?
> Birmingham City Homepage



Tables
 